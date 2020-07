Sponsel, Christopher Allen passed away on June 27, 2020 at the age of 66. He was born to Richard and Junabelle (Jennings) Sponsel on June 24, 1954 in Denver, Colorado. Chris was preceded in death by his mother; sister, Adrienne Penny and brother, Rick Sponsel. He is survived by his father; son, Steven Sponsel and siblings, Paul Sponsel and Arlin Kelly. Private services will be held at a later date.



