Christopher Brandon "Chris" Cain
October 11, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - 48, professional painter/refinisher died Sunday, October 11, 2020. An avid and accomplished golfer; he also loved to work on anything mechanical and always had the proper tools for the repairs; he was very musically inclined but happiest behind the drums. He was proud of his Irish heritage and very proud of his immediate & extended family as he had no children of his own. Son of James A. Cain & Lynarlin Cavanaugh Cain-Courtney. Preceded in death by his mother; Survived by his father; stepmother, Mary Cain; brothers, James "Jim" Cain, Michael (Jenny) Cain, and Ryan Cain all of Wichita; and numerous nieces and nephews. Christopher who is dearly loved & sorely missed has gone to be with his loving Heavenly Father and Savior. Memorial Service will be on October 24, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Downing & Lahey Mortuary, 6555 E. Central, Wichita, KS. Share tributes at www.dlwichita.com


Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Memorial service
02:00 PM
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
(316) 682-4553
