Christopher Cameron
Cameron, Christopher passed away on June 17, 2020, he was born in Wichita Kansas in 1969 and lived in Wichita for all of his life. He graduated from North High and after pursued a career in professional soccer, a sport in which he was exceedingly talented. Chris trained and played with the Wichita wings soccer team in the early 90's. During this time Chris met his soon to be wife, Lisa Cameron, and they got married in 1993. Chris and Lisa held a loving relationship until Lisa passed away in 2015. Christopher began a career with Cessna Aircraft where he worked for almost 15 years, after Cessna Chris continued to work in the aircraft industry. He was known by all as a major Dallas Cowboys fan and did not miss a game. His favorite choice of music was anything by the English rock band, 'Sting and the Police'. Chris is survived by he and Lisa's three children: Austin, Connor and Alexis (Lexi) Cameron, His younger brother Corey Hunter, and his grandson Maverick Cameron.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 12, 2020.
