Freed, Christopher Jay It is with great sadness that the family of Christopher Jay Freed announces his passing after an 11+ year battle with ALS, on Monday, May 11th, 2020, at the age of 57 years. Chris will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 23 years, Juanita and his children, Jacob (23), Sydney (21) and Caleb (16). Chris will also be fondly remembered by his Mother Bobbie Freed, sister Kim (Dave) Swinson, Brothers Bill (Jackie) and Patrick (Kristin) Freed. Chris was preceded in death by his father Michael Freed. A private family Funeral Service in memory of Chris will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., at Christ Lutheran Church, 5356 Hillside, Wichita, with Pastor Chad Langdon officiating. Interment will follow at the Towanda Cemetery. Memorial to Christ Lutheran Church.

Published in Wichita Eagle on May 20, 2020.
