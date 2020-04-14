Siegmund, Christopher L. late of Illinois and Kansas, USA and Glasthule, Ireland. After a short illness, he passed peacefully with his wife Helen at his side, in the kind care of the Kansas Medical Center, Andover on Saturday, April 11th. Will be greatly missed and remembered with love by his wife Helen, sister and brother-in-law Lori and Dennis Butler, his mother Janie Barnard, parents-in-law Eileen and Owen Farrelly, brothers and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, wider family, friends and a wide network of colleagues. Pre-deceased by his sister Kari. Memorial services in Wichita, Illinois and Dublin Ireland will be held at a later date over the summer. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam / May he rest in peace.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 14, 2020