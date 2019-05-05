Dewey, Christopher Michael Age 30, passed away February 14, 2019. Survived by sons, Levi and Carter; mother, Michelle Sevart Reed; father, Jeff Dewey; sisters, Megan Dewey and Missy Reed; brother, Todd Dewey; grandmother, Gwen Sevart; & many other family members & friends. Rosary: Thursday, May 9, at 6 PM. Funeral: Friday, May 10, at 10 AM. Both at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 1321 N. Stratford Ln. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to the Dewey Children Educational Fund, c/o Law Office of David J. Lund, LLC, P.O. Box 635, Wichita, KS 67201.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 5, 2019