COLWICH-Faber, Christopher Michael 46, born March 16, 1973, went to his eternal rest in heaven on February 7, 2020. A lifelong resident of Colwich, KS, he is preceded in death by his mother Wilma, his brother Mark, and is survived by his father Sylvester, sisters Diane Bickel (Bob), Carm Ludlow (Michael) , Sylvia Heinze (Ron), Theresa Tate (Anthony), and Kathy Duck, and by brothers Paul (Maureen) and David. Chris was a very determined man who never made any excuses, or asked for any special treatment due to his disabilities from cerebal palsy. He worked for many years at Sandifer Engineering as an IT specialist, and helped manage his father's rental properties in Colwich. He was an active member and volunteer at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Colwich. Chris was a very kind uncle who will be fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews. He never said "no" to anyone who ever asked for his help. His heart overflowed with kindness to all who crossed his path. He will be remembered forever by his family and friends. Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Church, Colwich, KS or to the Colwich Library. Rosary to be held Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 5:00 P.M. and Funeral Mass Monday, February 17, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. both at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Colwich, KS. Wulf-Ast Mortuary.

