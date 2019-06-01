Christopher N. Carlyle

Service Information
Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc.
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS
67206-1924
(316)-682-4553
Carlyle, Christopher N. 64, Retired Cessna Employee, died Sunday, May 26, 2019. Services will be held at a later date. Preceded in death by his parents, Fredrick and Anna Carlyle. Survived by his son, James (Tanya) Carlyle of Mason City, IA; daughter, Andrea Lipscomb of Wichita; 5 grandchildren; sisters, Julie Heath of Wichita, Angela Martin of Houston, TX; brothers, Daniel Carlyle of Goddard, KS, Mark Carlyle of Wichita. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 1, 2019
