Sells, Christopher Paul 60, loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed Thursday, February 13, 2020. Visitation will be from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Sunday, February 23, 2020; Funeral Service will be at 1:00 pm, Monday, February 24, 2020, both at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Christopher was a longtime QT store manager, primarily at the Douglas and Rock location. He then worked at Celebrity Cruises for 4 years and was a semi-professional magician. Preceded in death by his mother, Marc Jae Sells. Survived by his wife, Ellen Sells; daughters, Vanessa R. (David) Teets, Elizabeth (Scott Kirk) Sells, Tricia (Martin Mendez) Sells, Amanda (Justin) Munoz; father, M. Paul Sells; 7 grandchildren; 2 brothers; numerous nieces, nephews, family members, and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with: , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105; United Way of the Plains, 245 N. Water St., Wichita, KS 67202. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 23, 2020