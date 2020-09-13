1/1
Derby, KS - 46, beloved son, husband, brother journeyed to his eternal peace July 9, 2020. Born on February 20, 1974 in Wilmington DE, to Raymond and Virginia (Clemens) Strong. The family moved to FL in 1985. Chris spent a happy childhood with family and many friends playing soccer, baseball, and trumpet in the Honor Band, graduating from Plantation H.S. He worked at several jobs, finally rejoining family in Derby, KS. Chris had a passion for anything Star Wars, enjoyed gaming, jigsaw puzzles, movies, loved grilling and smoking foods, and just "chillin' ". Predeceased by father, Raymond R. Strong, and Everett and Margaret Clemens (pop and gammy). Survived by his bride of only eight months, Amber Revell-Strong, his step-daugher, Auri Kirk, mother and step-dad, Virginia and Kenneth Morgan, brother, Andrew Morgan, Uncle Jim Clemens, and his best canine buddy, Sonny. Celebration of Life come-and-go walk through display (masks required) Sept. 19, 2020 Rose Hill UMC, 2 to 4 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 13, 2020.
