DERBY-Melsoni, Chuck L. age 81, ret. USAF Ms Sgt, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019. Visitation, Tue, October 22, 9am-7pm w/ family present 5:30-7pm; Memorial Service, Wed, October 23, 10:30am, BOTH at Shinkle Mortuary, Haysville. Preceded by parents, Ghuido and Dorothy (Grill) Melsoni; siblings, Earl Sims and Mildred Johnson. Survived by wife, Phyllis; son, Craig (Becky) Melsoni of Derby; daughter, Melinda (Frank) Glenn of Wichita; siblings, Frank (Sue) Melsoni of Montevallo, AL, Barbara Cook of Helena, AL, Dean (Charles) Calfee of Maplesville, AL; grandchildren, Anita (Brian) Hartzell, Erin (Richard) Sparks, David (Melissa) Melsoni, Michelle (Rick) Morgan; great-grandchildren, Gavin, Dylan and Chase Unkle, Katie, Emm and Addie Hartzell, Anthony and Kason Morgan, Aiden Sparks, Emily and Clara Melsoni. Memorial: , 1820 E. Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67214. www.shinklemortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 20, 2019