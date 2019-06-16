AUGUSTA-Serna, Cindy June 61, of Augusta, KS, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019 in Wichita, KS. Visitation 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Headley Funeral Chapel. Service 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at First Baptist Church, Augusta, KS. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Augusta, KS. Cindy was born in Hutchinson, KS on July 3, 1957 to Shirley (Hodson) and Leon Winter. She was a sales merchandiser at Frito Lay for 6 years. Cindy was a giving and caring mother and grandmother. On October 23, 1976 she married Andrew Alexander Serna, III at Bethany Lutheran Church in Wichita, KS. He preceded her in death. She is survived by: her parents; daughters, Jamie Smart and husband Brian, Andrea Wilcox and husband Bret, and Danielle Serna; grandchildren, Jacob Smart, Braydon Wilcox, Madison Smart, Briana Wilcox; brothers, Mark Winter, Sr. and wife Marcy, Michael Winter, Rick Winter, and Dennis Winter and wife Sharon; several nieces and nephews. Memorial donations to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 16, 2019