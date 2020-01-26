Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Claire D. Graber. View Sign Service Information Elliott Mortuary - Hutchinson 1219 N. Main Hutchinson , KS 67501 (620)-663-3327 Send Flowers Notice

Graber, Claire D. 90, died January 23, 2020, at Prairie Sunset Home, Pretty Prairie. He was born November 15, 1929, in Pretty Prairie, to Joe C. and Della E. (Waltner) Graber, Jr. Claire was a 1947 graduate of Pretty Prairie High School. He attended Hutchinson Community College and Bethel College where he played football. On September 14, 1952, he married Mary Alice Seyb. Together they raised four children and were dairy farmers, except for the two years they lived in Denver, CO, for 1-W service. They shared over 54 years of marriage, prior to her death on February 6, 2007. He was passionate about his responsibility to serve the community, his church, and various civic organizations. Claire is survived by: son, Tim (Deb) Graber of Wichita; daughters, Chris (Jim) Fall of Pretty Prairie, and Tammy (John) Windscheffel of Smith Center; grandchildren, Aaron (Sarah) Fall, Emily (Spencer) Cramer, Tessa (Michael) Gutierrez, Jake (Kristen) Windscheffel, Jill (Doug) Gillispie, Joe Windscheffel, Lauren (Caleb) Zogleman, Jon Graber, and Matthew Graber; and 13 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by: his parents; wife, Mary Alice Graber; son, Stuart Graber; and sister, Jane Hays. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, January 27, 2020, at First Mennonite Church, 1718 W. Pretty Prairie Road, Pretty Prairie, with Pastor Don Roberts officiating. Burial will be prior to the funeral service at 9:30 a.m. Monday at Lone Star Cemetery, Pretty Prairie. Friends may call from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday, with the family present from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Elliott Mortuary. Celebration of Life service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Prairie Sunset Home, with Chaplain Linda Ewert officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Kansas Mennonite Relief Sale, or Prairie Sunset Home, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

Graber, Claire D. 90, died January 23, 2020, at Prairie Sunset Home, Pretty Prairie. He was born November 15, 1929, in Pretty Prairie, to Joe C. and Della E. (Waltner) Graber, Jr. Claire was a 1947 graduate of Pretty Prairie High School. He attended Hutchinson Community College and Bethel College where he played football. On September 14, 1952, he married Mary Alice Seyb. Together they raised four children and were dairy farmers, except for the two years they lived in Denver, CO, for 1-W service. They shared over 54 years of marriage, prior to her death on February 6, 2007. He was passionate about his responsibility to serve the community, his church, and various civic organizations. Claire is survived by: son, Tim (Deb) Graber of Wichita; daughters, Chris (Jim) Fall of Pretty Prairie, and Tammy (John) Windscheffel of Smith Center; grandchildren, Aaron (Sarah) Fall, Emily (Spencer) Cramer, Tessa (Michael) Gutierrez, Jake (Kristen) Windscheffel, Jill (Doug) Gillispie, Joe Windscheffel, Lauren (Caleb) Zogleman, Jon Graber, and Matthew Graber; and 13 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by: his parents; wife, Mary Alice Graber; son, Stuart Graber; and sister, Jane Hays. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, January 27, 2020, at First Mennonite Church, 1718 W. Pretty Prairie Road, Pretty Prairie, with Pastor Don Roberts officiating. Burial will be prior to the funeral service at 9:30 a.m. Monday at Lone Star Cemetery, Pretty Prairie. Friends may call from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday, with the family present from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Elliott Mortuary. Celebration of Life service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Prairie Sunset Home, with Chaplain Linda Ewert officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Kansas Mennonite Relief Sale, or Prairie Sunset Home, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close