Claire Marie "Terry" ChesnutDecember 31, 1930 - December 3, 2020Wichita, Kansas - Passed away December 3, 2020. Terry was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Velma Carpenter and her brother, Tom Carpenter. She was born in Neodesha, Kansas in 1930 to parents Charles and Velma Carpenter. She grew up in Yates Center, Kansas where her father practiced Law and was County Attorney. She attended public schools in Yates Center through her high school graduation in 1948. She went on to attend at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas where she ultimately earned a degree in History. She later earned a Masters Degree in Educational Psychology fromWichita State University in 1976. Terry was director of the WSU Childcare Development Center for 20 years until her retirement in 1991. Terry and Robert L. Chesnut, were married October 24 1950 and celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this year. Terry was an avid golfer, and started playing golf at 8 years of age, with her father, and got her 1st hole-in-one in 1953. She founded the Wichita Business Women's Golf League in 1982 and was its first president. Over the years she played regularly with members, planned, competed in and won several tournaments. She continued playing until shortly before she passed away and most recently played weekly with her son Charles and daughter-in law Rena until the week before her death. Terry sang Alto regularly with the Wichita Broadway singers and loved participating in their annual Christmas program at Botanica along with many programs for local senior centers. Terry is survived by her husband, Robert L. Chesnut of Wichita; 3 children, Suzanne and John Metzler of Bonner Springs Kansas, Linda Chesnut and Joe Digranes of Olympia Washington and Charles and Rena Chesnut of Wichita; 3 grandchildren; and 3 great-grand children. She will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Wichita Business Women's Golf League and the WSU Childcare Development Center through the WSU Foundation Annual Fund for Excellence. Visitation without family present will be from 9am-2pm, Tuesday, December 8th, with Funeral service being held 3:00pm, both at Resthaven Mortuary.