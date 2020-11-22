Claire Runft
February 21, 1934 - November 19, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Claire Runft, 86, passed away on November 19, 2020 at Avita Assisted Living after an extended struggle with Spina Cerebral Atrophy, SCA.
Her adoring husband, Howard preceded her in death in 2016.
Claire was born in Emporia, KS to Preston and Adeline Hyde; the oldest of three children. She attended the Emporia Laboratory School on the ESU campus K-8th grade. During 8th-11th grades she attended school in Marion, KS due to a family move. Right before her Senior year the family moved again to Herington, KS. Claire was a cheerleader, homecoming queen and Girls State participant.
She met the love of her life, Howard, during history class at HHS. Howard and Claire were married 12-12-1953. This loving and adoring relationship of 62 years was filled with many cherished memories.
After high school Claire attended Brown Mackie Business School in Salina. She excelled at typing, shorthand and organizational skills. These skills served her well as she was able to work several different jobs to support herself and Howard as he attended Fort Hays State University after a stint in the US Marine Corp.
Once married they lived in San Diego, CA and then moved back to Herington. Howard's first teaching job was in Bucklin, KS; they lived there for several years and then moved to Wichita. They built a home and lived there in south Wichita for 53 years.
To their marriage three children were born; Glenda born in San Diego; Roylynn born in Hays and Roger born in Bucklin.
Claire provided daycare in her home for the children of the neighbors and teachers. With summers off she and her family could travel to Longmont, CO and spend each August with her parents and siblings who all relocated there in the 1960's. The Colorado experience provided a love for nature and adventure for the family.
Once she was done with daycare, Claire became the secretary at Trinity UMC for several years. Next to family being a Methodist and serving in Christian faith was her passion. She was caring, loving, spiritual and giving. She held every office and served on every committee possible. She was President of UMW and taught Sunday School religiously. She cultivated and cherished all the wonderful friendships her family developed over the years through church activities.
In 1978 Claire decided to venture into a career with advancement opportunities. She completed 29 years of service with the federal government retiring on October 3rd, 2007. She was an Operations Manager for the Defense Contract Management Aeronautical division. She coordinated supplies, travel, security and safety for employees of DCMA. She traveled extensively and worked closely with numerous Commanders and she was proud to serve.
Throughout Claire's young life she developed a love for reading. She loved books. All books! When she was in 3rd grade in Emporia her Mother cleaned house for William Allen White. This was one early exposure to books. Claire made sure all her grandchildren had library cards and many opportunities to expand their knowledge with books. She encouraged their success in education and celebrated and supported them with enthusiasm. She loved taking them on educational trips.
Starting her early life in the depression and living through the rationing times of WWII, Claire learned to be resourceful. She prided herself on managing the budget for her family. She and Howard raised their family on a shoestring and created family fun no matter what and this was a foundation for a wonderful life.
Claire is survived by her three children: Glenda (Craig) Broadbent, Roger (Kimberly) Runft all from Wichita; Roylynn (Eric) Vogel of Centennial CO.
Five Granddaughters: Jana (Chad) Bowman of Lenexa KS; Courtney Runft of NY; Jessie (Darrell) Eckert of Grove OK; Jeris Broadbent of Wichita and Corynn Vogel of Centennial CO.
Four Great Grandchildren: Jack and Brynn Bowman, her name sake Claire Eckert, and Dakotah Johnson.
Claire loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren with all her heart.
Also surviving are her siblings: Marguerite (Bill) Wasson and Keith (Darlene) Hyde of Longmont CO.
A private service for immediate family only is being held Sunday November 22nd at Downing and Lahey Mortuary West with the Rev. Tal Tittsworth officiating. The service will be live streamed at www.dlwichita.com
. Burial to be Monday November 23rd in Herington, KS at 11am.
We are saddened that the pandemic has taken away our ability to be together with extended family and friends to celebrate Claire's wonderful life at her church home the First United Methodist Church, 330 N. Broadway St., Wichita, KS 67202. Memorials can be made to the church. Share tributes at www.dlwichita.com