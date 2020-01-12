Marrs, Clara Ann Went to be with her Lord and Savior on Jan. 9, 2020 at the age of 85. She was born to John L. and Amanda (Bartel) Wichert on June 25, 1934 in Fairview, OK. Visitation held on Tuesday, Jan. 14, from 1-2 pm and Funeral Service at 2:00 pm , both at Affinity All Faiths Mortuary, 2850 S. Seneca, Wichita. Clara was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, 4 brothers and 1 sister. She is survived by children, Alan Marrs and Lynda Marrs; 5 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren. www.affinityallfaithsmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 12, 2020