Highland, Clara Age 101, passed away February 12, 2019. Clara was born May 12, 1917, on the family farm in Texas County, OK, to pioneer parents George E. and Clara M. (Lauterbock) Reardon. She grew up in the Oklahoma Panhandel and moved to Wichita around the age of 21. Clara was married to George W. Meyer on November 4, 1941, in Andale, KS. He died January 3, 1945, from wounds suffered in WWII. She was later married to Orval J. Highland on April 17, 1948, in Newton, KS. She was a homemaker, an avid card player, and an accomplished seamstress. Her friends and family will deeply miss her loving personality, sense of humor, unselfish spirit, and welcoming smile. She had a long life and lived it well. She was preceded in death by her husband, Orval John Highland on October 21, 1995; her daughter, Dona Highland on May 6, 2016; brothers, Joseph and Emmett, sisters, Helen, Alice, Alma, and Philomena (Minnie). She leaves behind an extended family who loves her dearly. A Rosary will be held 6 p.m. Friday, February 15, 2019, and Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 145 South Millwood, Wichita, Kansas 67213. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or a .



11800 West Highway 54

Wichita , KS 67209

