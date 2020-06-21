Clara Kay Hettenbach
Hettenbach, Clara Kay Clara Kay Hettenbach 78 passed away on June 17, 2020 at home. She was the owner of Kay's This N' That a costume and novelty store for 49 years. She was preceded in death by her parents Clair and Thelma Mohler, sisters Reatha Cosby and Benita Boland. She is survived by husband Robert, sons, Joey Davis, Douglas (Jennifer) Henry, Kevin, and Destiny, Travis, Noah and Rebekkah. Visitation with family on June 27, 2020 from 1:00 to 4:00 with small memorial service at 3:00 at Advantage Funeral Service 4408 W. Central in Wichita.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services
JUN
27
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services
4408 West Central
Wichita, KS 67212
3169458108
