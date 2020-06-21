Hettenbach, Clara Kay Clara Kay Hettenbach 78 passed away on June 17, 2020 at home. She was the owner of Kay's This N' That a costume and novelty store for 49 years. She was preceded in death by her parents Clair and Thelma Mohler, sisters Reatha Cosby and Benita Boland. She is survived by husband Robert, sons, Joey Davis, Douglas (Jennifer) Henry, Kevin, and Destiny, Travis, Noah and Rebekkah. Visitation with family on June 27, 2020 from 1:00 to 4:00 with small memorial service at 3:00 at Advantage Funeral Service 4408 W. Central in Wichita.



