Stuart, Clara Louis age 85, passed away Tuesday, June 4th, 2019. Visitation 1pm - 8pm, Sunday, June 9th; Funeral Service 10am Monday, June 10th, both at Culbertson-Smith Mortuary 115 South Seneca Wichita, KS. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and two siblings. Clara is survived by her daughters, Norisa R. Stuart (Freeman M. Soule), Delena (James G.) Brown; grandchildren, Shaun Bazil, Rachelle (Sanjay) Chhetri; great-grandchildren, Suraya, Maya, Nova, Juna; brothers, Charles L. Harrison, Davis R. Harrison. See listed website for full obituary. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 9, 2019