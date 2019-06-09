Clara Louis Stuart

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clara Louis Stuart.
Service Information
Culbertson-Smith Mortuary
115 South Seneca
Wichita, KS
67213
(316)-265-2646
Notice
Send Flowers

Stuart, Clara Louis age 85, passed away Tuesday, June 4th, 2019. Visitation 1pm - 8pm, Sunday, June 9th; Funeral Service 10am Monday, June 10th, both at Culbertson-Smith Mortuary 115 South Seneca Wichita, KS. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and two siblings. Clara is survived by her daughters, Norisa R. Stuart (Freeman M. Soule), Delena (James G.) Brown; grandchildren, Shaun Bazil, Rachelle (Sanjay) Chhetri; great-grandchildren, Suraya, Maya, Nova, Juna; brothers, Charles L. Harrison, Davis R. Harrison. See listed website for full obituary. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details