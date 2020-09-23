1/
Clara Smith Sr.
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sr. Clara Smith
February 12, 1926 - September 22, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Sr. Clara Smith, ASC, 95, was born February 12, 1926 in Spearville, KS to Andrew and Mary Smith, and entered eternal rest September 22, 2020. She professed her First Vows on August 16, 1942. Occupations throughout her lifetime include Teacher, Principal, Prison Ministry and Migrant Ministry. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Regina Smith Nufer, Anna Smith Reed, Catherine Smith Wears, Mary Smith Hornback; brothers, Andrew, Clarence, Bernard, Richard, Vincent and John. Survivors include brother, Gerald of Pittsburg, MO; several nieces and nephews; Sisters of the ASC Community. PRIVATE services with only family members present, will be held at the Chapel of the Woman of the New Covenant, Adorers of the Blood of Christ, Wichita Center, 1165 Southwest Blvd. Interment at the Community Cemetery of the Adorers of the Blood of Christ, Wichita. A memorial fund has been established for the retirement of Sisters, ASC, 1165 Southwest Blvd., Wichita, KS 67213.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved