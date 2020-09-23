Sr. Clara SmithFebruary 12, 1926 - September 22, 2020Wichita, Kansas - Sr. Clara Smith, ASC, 95, was born February 12, 1926 in Spearville, KS to Andrew and Mary Smith, and entered eternal rest September 22, 2020. She professed her First Vows on August 16, 1942. Occupations throughout her lifetime include Teacher, Principal, Prison Ministry and Migrant Ministry. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Regina Smith Nufer, Anna Smith Reed, Catherine Smith Wears, Mary Smith Hornback; brothers, Andrew, Clarence, Bernard, Richard, Vincent and John. Survivors include brother, Gerald of Pittsburg, MO; several nieces and nephews; Sisters of the ASC Community. PRIVATE services with only family members present, will be held at the Chapel of the Woman of the New Covenant, Adorers of the Blood of Christ, Wichita Center, 1165 Southwest Blvd. Interment at the Community Cemetery of the Adorers of the Blood of Christ, Wichita. A memorial fund has been established for the retirement of Sisters, ASC, 1165 Southwest Blvd., Wichita, KS 67213.