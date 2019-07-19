Baxter, Clarabelle A. Age 91, passed away July 14, 2019. Clarabelle was born and raised in Wichita, Kansas. After parting with her first husband, she married Stanley Emerson. Five years after Stanley's passing she married her husband, Rev. John Baxter. She and Rev. John worked for the Sheriff's Office from 72'-84' as a Reserve in the Chaplain's office, Mentors for the Sheriff Cadet's Program, and also worked security for the jail. Clarabelle enjoyed playing bingo, putting puzzles together, crafting everything imaginable, and reading Christian mysteries. She was a dedicated follower of Christ. She was a founding member of Cornerstone and later Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Stanley Emerson and Rev. John Baxter; parents, Ivan Hawks, Clara Bond; step-son, Calvin Emerson; brothers, Fred Hawks, Charles Hawks; and infant sister, Roberta Hawks. She is survived by her sons, Steven Baxter, Mike (Lea) Baxter; daughters, April (Dennis) Gregoire, Shirley (Brian) Selchert; step-children, Leroy Baxter, James Baxter, Timothy (Cheri) Bryan; 22 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. Her visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Fri., July 19, 2019, and funeral service at 10 a.m. Sat., July 20, 2019, both at Resthaven Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 19, 2019