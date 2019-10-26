Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clarence A. Mohr. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

NEW CAMBRIA-Mohr, Clarence A. 86, of New Cambria, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019. He was born April 25, 1933 in Maize, Kansas the son of Pete and Anna (Strunk) Mohr. On June 7, 1961 he was united in marriage to Arlene Biermann. Clarence earned his Master's degree in German and Spanish at Kansas State University. He taught German and Spanish at Victoria and Salina Central. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, various professional organizations and a member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Solomon. Clarence is survived by his loving wife Arlene of the home; three sons: Chris (Jeanette) of St. Charles, Missouri, Gerard "Jerry" (Carla) of Cornelius, Oregon, Ken (Audrey) of Topeka; one daughter: Beth Prendergast (David) of Salina; six grandchildren: Jessica, Aaron and Alex Mohr and Sara, John and Mark Prendergast; four sisters: Denise, Jose, Teresa and Margaret (George); seven brothers: Nick, Joe, John (Barbara), Tony (Shari), Bart (Mary), Frank (Paula) and Greg (Jeanette). He was preceded in death by his parents and six siblings: Marie, Mike, William, Anne, Pete and Al. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 A.M., Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Immaculate Conception Church in Solomon with Father John Wolesky officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Solomon. Parish Rosary will be 7:00 P.M., Friday, October 25, 2019 at the church. Family will receive friends following over at the Parish Hall. Family suggests memorials be given to Sacred Heart High School of Salina or to the Covenant House. Memorials may be dropped off at the church the day of service or mailed to Carlson-Becker Funeral Home, POB 308 Solomon, Kansas 67480. Online condolences may be sent to

