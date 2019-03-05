MULVANE-Ball, Clarence "Larry" 82, passed away Friday, March 1st, 2019. Larry was born November 2nd, 1936 in Verona, Missouri. He is survived by his wife Shirley Ball; sons Steve (Dee) Ball, and Phil Ball; granddaughter Christie Ball; brother JD Ball; brother-in-law Andy Lentz; 2 nephews; and 1 niece. He was preceded in death by his parents Myron and Erma Ball; and sister June Lentz. Larry was a member of Woodland Lakes Community Church in Wichita. He worked as a State Farm Agent in Mulvane for over 20 years. Visitation will be March 7th, 2019 from 5-7pm at Smith Mortuary, Mulvane, 501 S.E. Louis Blvd, Mulvane, KS, 67110. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clarence "Larry" Ball.
Senter-Smith Mortuary
501 SE Louis Blvd.
Mulvane, KS 67110
(316) 777-1632
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 5, 2019