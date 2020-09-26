Clarence DreilingJuly 10, 1942 - September 22, 2020Wichita, Kansas - Clarence E. "Butch" Dreiling, age 78, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 surrounded by his family at his home in Wichita, KS. He was born July 10, 1942 in Great Bend, KS to Clarence F. and Ann Marie (DeThample) Dreiling. He married Dixie (Pike) on April 11, 1964 in Wichita. Butch spent most of his life in the meat processing industry and co-owned and operated Auction Acres. He retired as supervisor from Hormel Foods in 2009.Survivors include his wife, Dixie Dreiling of the home; five sons, Patrick (Jeanette) Dreiling, Wichita, Regan Dreiling, Denver, Gavin Dreiling, New York, Colin (Jami) Dreiling, Wichita, Jordan Dreiling, Wichita; two daughters, Shannon (Roger) Dreiling, Emporia, Vanessa (Brian) McKinney, Wichita; one brother, Richard Dreiling, Basehor; twelve grandchildren and one great-grandchild.He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother Irene Dreiling; daughter Kristin Huffman; brother John Dreiling.Services will be Monday, September 28th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Jude Catholic Church in Wichita. Final resting place will be at the Maize Park Cemetery in Maize.Rosary and Vigil will be Sunday, September 27th at 7:00 p.m. at St. Jude Catholic Church in Wichita.Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Catholic School in Wichita, KS.