1/1
Clarence Dreiling
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clarence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clarence Dreiling
July 10, 1942 - September 22, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Clarence E. "Butch" Dreiling, age 78, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 surrounded by his family at his home in Wichita, KS. He was born July 10, 1942 in Great Bend, KS to Clarence F. and Ann Marie (DeThample) Dreiling. He married Dixie (Pike) on April 11, 1964 in Wichita. Butch spent most of his life in the meat processing industry and co-owned and operated Auction Acres. He retired as supervisor from Hormel Foods in 2009.
Survivors include his wife, Dixie Dreiling of the home; five sons, Patrick (Jeanette) Dreiling, Wichita, Regan Dreiling, Denver, Gavin Dreiling, New York, Colin (Jami) Dreiling, Wichita, Jordan Dreiling, Wichita; two daughters, Shannon (Roger) Dreiling, Emporia, Vanessa (Brian) McKinney, Wichita; one brother, Richard Dreiling, Basehor; twelve grandchildren and one great-grandchild.He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother Irene Dreiling; daughter Kristin Huffman; brother John Dreiling.
Services will be Monday, September 28th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Jude Catholic Church in Wichita. Final resting place will be at the Maize Park Cemetery in Maize.Rosary and Vigil will be Sunday, September 27th at 7:00 p.m. at St. Jude Catholic Church in Wichita.Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Catholic School in Wichita, KS.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved