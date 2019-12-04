Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clarence George "Terry" Berk. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Berk, Clarence George "Terry" 82, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 after a short fight with cancer. He was born January 5, 1937 to George and Marie (Hare) Berk in Baltimore, MD. Terry joined the Maryland Army Reserves at 18 years of age. He attended the Officers Candidate School at Ft. Sill, OK and went on active duty at the beginning of the Cuban Crisis. Terry served in the Army for 34 years, serving 3 tours of duty in Vietnam, and six years in Germany. Most of his stateside duty was at Ft. Sill, OK teaching and writing Artillery tactics. He earned his Bachelors of Science from the Oklahoma College of Liberal Arts in Chickasha. He was Deputy Commander in ICO Hall. Terry attended the Artillery Basic Course, the Army Career Course and later the Command and General Staff College at Ft. Leavenworth, KS. He retired in 1989, while on active duty with the 89th ARCOM. Terry was an avid golfer and organized tournaments for the MOAA JROTC Scholarship. He was a member of the Kansas Honor Flight Volunteers. He was preceded in death by his parents; and daughter, Cynthia Danielle. Terry is survived by his wife of nearly 55 years, Wanda Sue Berk; sons, George (Jolynn) Berk and John (Tina) Berk; daughter, Jennifer (Patrick) Haney; grandchildren, Jassi Berk, Colton (Katie) Berk, Owen Berk, Cutter Berk, Dani Berk, Hannah Berk, Tatum Haney, and Alyssa Haney; great-grandson, Easton Berk; sister, Carol (Larry) Wiskeman; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral: 2 pm, Friday, December 6, 2019, with visitation 1 hour prior, at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, 1550 N. Chapel Hill St., Wichita, KS 67206. Interment to follow at 10 am, Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Tuscola Cemetery in Tuscola, TX. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kansas Honor Flight, P.O. Box 2371, Hutchinson, KS 67504.

Berk, Clarence George "Terry" 82, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 after a short fight with cancer. He was born January 5, 1937 to George and Marie (Hare) Berk in Baltimore, MD. Terry joined the Maryland Army Reserves at 18 years of age. He attended the Officers Candidate School at Ft. Sill, OK and went on active duty at the beginning of the Cuban Crisis. Terry served in the Army for 34 years, serving 3 tours of duty in Vietnam, and six years in Germany. Most of his stateside duty was at Ft. Sill, OK teaching and writing Artillery tactics. He earned his Bachelors of Science from the Oklahoma College of Liberal Arts in Chickasha. He was Deputy Commander in ICO Hall. Terry attended the Artillery Basic Course, the Army Career Course and later the Command and General Staff College at Ft. Leavenworth, KS. He retired in 1989, while on active duty with the 89th ARCOM. Terry was an avid golfer and organized tournaments for the MOAA JROTC Scholarship. He was a member of the Kansas Honor Flight Volunteers. He was preceded in death by his parents; and daughter, Cynthia Danielle. Terry is survived by his wife of nearly 55 years, Wanda Sue Berk; sons, George (Jolynn) Berk and John (Tina) Berk; daughter, Jennifer (Patrick) Haney; grandchildren, Jassi Berk, Colton (Katie) Berk, Owen Berk, Cutter Berk, Dani Berk, Hannah Berk, Tatum Haney, and Alyssa Haney; great-grandson, Easton Berk; sister, Carol (Larry) Wiskeman; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral: 2 pm, Friday, December 6, 2019, with visitation 1 hour prior, at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, 1550 N. Chapel Hill St., Wichita, KS 67206. Interment to follow at 10 am, Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Tuscola Cemetery in Tuscola, TX. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kansas Honor Flight, P.O. Box 2371, Hutchinson, KS 67504. www.Reflection-Pointe.com Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close