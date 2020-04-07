Daniels, Clarence Wesley November 8, 1925 - March 29, 2020 Former Cudhay Butcher and retired WSU employee. Private family services were held. Private family services were held. Memorial Service to be held at later date. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Annette Daniels. Survivors, wife, Rose M. Daniels; children, Gary (Eleanor) Daniels, Cornell (Lora) Daniels, Dianne Hillard, Denise Ward; 8 grandchildren, one sister Geraldine Chism; and a host of nieces, nephews, and relatives. www.rjbetheafunerals.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 7, 2020