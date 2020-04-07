Clarence Wesley Daniels

Guest Book
  • "Rose I think so much of you and your whole family. He is..."
    - Nellie Klein
Service Information
Bethea's Funerals and Cremations - Wichita
615 West Maple Street
Wichita, KS
67213
(316)-201-1660
Notice
Send Flowers

Daniels, Clarence Wesley November 8, 1925 - March 29, 2020 Former Cudhay Butcher and retired WSU employee. Private family services were held. Private family services were held. Memorial Service to be held at later date. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Annette Daniels. Survivors, wife, Rose M. Daniels; children, Gary (Eleanor) Daniels, Cornell (Lora) Daniels, Dianne Hillard, Denise Ward; 8 grandchildren, one sister Geraldine Chism; and a host of nieces, nephews, and relatives. www.rjbetheafunerals.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 7, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.