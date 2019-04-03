Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clarice Annabelle Nichols. View Sign

HARRISON, AR-Nichols, Clarice Annabelle Hernbloom Fager 95, passed away peacefully on 3-31-19 at Legacy Hospice, Bentonville, AR, surrounded by family. Visitation will be April 3rd from 12 - 1 PM, with service immediately following at Cross Roads Community Church in Harrison, AR. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery also in Harrison. Clarice was born in Bethune, CO, on 6-14-23 to David and Edith Hernbloom, the 8th child, and her twin sister, Cleona (deceased, 2011), was the 9th and last child. She married Vearl Fager, in Denver, CO in 1946 and moved to Kansas, where they had 4 children. They divorced after 21 yrs; 6 years later in Wichita, KS, she met and married Rex Nichols in 1971. They moved to Harrison, AR in 1988, as a retired couple. They enjoyed gardening and having "yard sales". They attended First Church of God in Harrison (which later became Cross Roads Community Church) and were active in the church. Rex passed away in 1999, and Clarice remained in Harrison until Oct. 2009 when she moved back to Wichita. In 2019, she moved to Bentonville, AR., where she passed away. Clarice loved to be with people! She was a great neighbor, enjoyed her quilting club, the JOY club at church, helped serve meals to the homeless and the needy, sewing, reading, her family, witnessing about her Lord and Savior, and even participated in Fun Walks! She was a fast walker, as all of her family and friends can attest to! Her motto was "Have faith in God!" Clarice is survived by her 4 children, Joyce (Mosteller) husband, Jim, of Columbia, SC.; Larry Fager, of Wichita, KS; Judy (Gee) husband, Dave, of Goodyear, AZ; Joleen (Stout) husband, Bill, of Bentonville AR; and 1 step daughter, Tressie Case, 7 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews in CO, as well as a host of friends. In lieu of gifts or flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Pawnee Ave. Church of God, Wichita, KS; Cross Roads Community Church, Harrison, AR; Circle of Life Legacy Hospice, Bentonville, AR; or The Gideons Int'l.

