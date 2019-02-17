Scroggins-Jacques, Clarissa 94, Born in Lockesburg, Arkansas on February 18, 1924, passed away in Wichita, Kansas on February 12, 2019. Former Saint Francis Dietician Aide. Homegoing Celebration: 12 noon, Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the St. Mark United Methodist Church. Survived by one daughter, Alice (Thomas) Jacques; three sons, Leonard (Yvonne) Jacques, J.B. Jacques, Jr. & Carl Wayne Jacques; 5 Grandchildren; and 11 Great-Grandchildren. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 17, 2019