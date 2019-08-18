Orebaugh, Clark "Chic" 91, bricklayer/mason at Bricklayers Local Union #15, passed away August 16, 2019. Chic worked as a building superintendent for St. Francis Hospital and the Masonic Home, and belonged to Masonic Lodge #450. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nona, of 68 years and son-in-law, Bill Sharp. He is survived by his seven children; Carlacrista Sharp, Clark A. (Sally) Orebaugh, Mitchell Orebaugh, Michelle (Bob) Buehler, Mel (Debbie) Orebaugh, Cindy (Stan) Clyne, Claudelle (Doug) Thurman; 13 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and 13 great-great grandchildren. Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 5-7 pm. with funeral service 1:00 pm. Thursday, August 22nd all at Resthaven Mortuary. Burial to follow in the Resthaven Cemetery.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 18, 2019