DeWitt, Claud Jacob 99, of Wichita died February 17, 2020. He was born June 10, 1920, in Ransom, Kansas to Gertrude and Claud DeWitt, Sr. He had three sisters, Elaine, Ruth, and Joan, all of whom have preceded him in death. He married Esther Peterson on June 21, 1941, in Kinsley, Kansas and together they raised three children. Claud was a veteran of World War II, serving in the Army for three years. Survivors include children, Don DeWitt, Carol Bacon (Tom), and Scott DeWitt (Janna) all of Wichita; grandchildren, Deirdre Newcomer (Brad) of Overland Park, Nicole Cox (Aaron), Kimberly Gilchrist (Jeff), Zach DeWitt (Julie),and David Bacon (Marci) all of Wichita; and 15 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Esther; daughter-in-law, Margaret DeWitt; and great-grandson, Lucas Bacon. Celebration of Life will be held Monday, February 24 at 1:30, Old Mission Mortuary, 3424 E 21st Street N., Wichita, KS.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 23, 2020