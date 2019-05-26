Claude E. Oyler Jr.

Oyler, Claude E. Jr. 83, Ret. engineer for Boeing Aircraft and USD 259 school teacher passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. He was preceded in death by his son; Claude III and 2 siblings. Claude is survived by his children; Gary Oyler, Lynda (Ray) Racobs and Brenda (Dr. Rob) Ziegler. Mother of his children; Patty Oyler. 11 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren. Siblings; Gene (Lois), George (Ethelene) Oyler and Deanna (Stewart) Troxell. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Baker Funeral Home--Wichita Chapel.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 26, 2019
