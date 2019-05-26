Oyler, Claude E. Jr. 83, Ret. engineer for Boeing Aircraft and USD 259 school teacher passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. He was preceded in death by his son; Claude III and 2 siblings. Claude is survived by his children; Gary Oyler, Lynda (Ray) Racobs and Brenda (Dr. Rob) Ziegler. Mother of his children; Patty Oyler. 11 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren. Siblings; Gene (Lois), George (Ethelene) Oyler and Deanna (Stewart) Troxell. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Baker Funeral Home--Wichita Chapel.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 26, 2019