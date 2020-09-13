I knew and respected Danny as a fine soldier in Vietnam. We became fast friends as only can happen in such an intense environment. He was a good and honest man, a faithful Christian and a true patriot. It was with great joy I heard from him a few years ago and was able to visit he and Linda at their home and relive some of our military experiences. I will sorely miss our long-distance phone conversations and never forget my brother-in-arms.

Samuel Boulden

Friend