1/
Claude Golden
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Claude's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Claude Golden
December 17, 1947 - September 11, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Golden, Claude Daniel, age 72, retired Truck Driver for the State of Kansas, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020. Visitation 1-8 pm Tuesday, September 15, with family receiving friends 5-7 pm, Culbertson-Smith Mortuary, 115 S. Seneca. Funeral service 10 am Wednesday, Riverview Baptist Church, 844 W. 53rd St. N. Claude is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Edith Golden; and his brother, Nick Golden. Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Linda; sons, Chris Golden (Denise) and David Golden (Tabitha); twin brother, Clyde Golden; brother, Robert Golden (Teresa); grandchildren, Heather, Brett, MaKenna, Arabella and Elliott. A memorial has been established with Riverview Baptist Church, 844 W. 53rd St. N., Wichita, KS 67204. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com. Culbertson-Smith Mortuary in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
01:00 - 08:00 PM
Culbertson-Smith Mortuary - Wichita
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Riverview Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Culbertson-Smith Mortuary - Wichita
115 South Seneca
Wichita, KS 67213
(316) 265-2646
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 12, 2020
I knew and respected Danny as a fine soldier in Vietnam. We became fast friends as only can happen in such an intense environment. He was a good and honest man, a faithful Christian and a true patriot. It was with great joy I heard from him a few years ago and was able to visit he and Linda at their home and relive some of our military experiences. I will sorely miss our long-distance phone conversations and never forget my brother-in-arms.
Samuel Boulden
Friend
September 12, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Samuel Boulden
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved