Claude Golden
December 17, 1947 - September 11, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Golden, Claude Daniel, age 72, retired Truck Driver for the State of Kansas, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020. Visitation 1-8 pm Tuesday, September 15, with family receiving friends 5-7 pm, Culbertson-Smith Mortuary, 115 S. Seneca. Funeral service 10 am Wednesday, Riverview Baptist Church, 844 W. 53rd St. N. Claude is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Edith Golden; and his brother, Nick Golden. Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Linda; sons, Chris Golden (Denise) and David Golden (Tabitha); twin brother, Clyde Golden; brother, Robert Golden (Teresa); grandchildren, Heather, Brett, MaKenna, Arabella and Elliott. A memorial has been established with Riverview Baptist Church, 844 W. 53rd St. N., Wichita, KS 67204. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com
