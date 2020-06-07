Meyer, Claudia Katherine 72, of Wichita Ks, Passed away Monday, May 25, 2020. Claudia was born July 3, 1947 at Saint Joseph hospital in Wichita Kansas to Claude and Merilyn Mercer. Claudia was always a busy, energetic and speak her mind Cosmetologist, Antique dealer, Devout Christian, Wife and Friend. Claudia knew no stranger loved all her friends dearly and was a 1965 Redskin through and through!!!! Claudia and James Meyer married September 17 of 1971 and were married for 48 years. Claudia was preceded in death by her Parents and Husband James Meyer. Survivors include her children Dustin (Tara) Meyer, Nicole (Joe) Lubbers; siblings, Brenda (Mike) Mawdsley, Rick (Lynn) Merce; step-siblings, Cheri Humphrey, Eric Humphrey; grandchildren, Rhiley Wall, Makenna Meyer, Dashall Meyer, Colt Lubbers, Kimber Lubbers. Celebration of life service will be 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Hillside Funeral Home, 2929 E. 13th St., Wichita, Kansas. Open House At Claudia and Jim's After the Funeral.