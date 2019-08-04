Claudine Johnson

Johnson, Claudine age 89, loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. She was raised in Marion, Kansas, where she graduated from high school in 1949. On June 21, 1953, she married James V. Johnson. They made their home in Andover, Kansas. Claudine worked for World Book Encyclopedia for over 30 years and eventually retired. She was a devoted member of Metro East Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her parents, George A. and Clara A. (Schroer) Dody; husband of 44 years, James; brother, Wayne Dody; sister, Betty Spade; and faithful companion, Sparky Dog. Survivors include: sons, Terry (Sandy), of Andover, Rodney (Gail), of Edmond, OK; grandsons, Matthew, Timothy, and Stephen, all of Edmond, OK; numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, August 4, at Lakeview Funeral Home, 12100 E. 13th Street North, Wichita; funeral service 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 5, at Metro East Baptist Church, 333 N. 143rd Street East, Wichita; luncheon to follow service in fellowship hall. Private family entombment at Lakeview Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial established with Metro East Baptist Church.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 4, 2019
