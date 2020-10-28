1/
Clayton L. Harms
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clayton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clayton L. Harms
November 18, 1934 - October 26, 2020
Newton, Kansas - Clayton L. Harms, 85, died Monday (Oct. 26, 2020) at the Kansas Christian Home in Newton. He was born on Nov.18, 1934 in Newton, Ks., the son of Waldo and Hilda Nachtigal Harms. Clayton graduated from Newton High School. He married Virginia Williamson on Oct. 25, 1958 in Osawatomie, Ks. They moved to a farm between Elbing and Whitewater where they lived for many years, moving to North Newton in 2009.
Services will he held at 2:00 P.M., Friday (Oct. 30, 2020) at the Broadway Colonial Funeral Home in Newton. Interment will be in the Grace Hill Cemetery, rural Whitewater. The family will receive friends between 6:00 and 8:00 P.M on Thursday at the funeral home. A memorial has been established with Summit Church of Wichita where they attended.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Calling hours
01:00 - 08:00 PM
Broadway Colonial Funeral Home - Newton
Send Flowers
OCT
30
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Broadway Colonial Funeral Home - Newton
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Broadway Colonial Funeral Home - Newton
120 E. Broadway
Newton, KS 67114
(316) 283-4343
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved