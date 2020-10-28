Clayton L. Harms

November 18, 1934 - October 26, 2020

Newton, Kansas - Clayton L. Harms, 85, died Monday (Oct. 26, 2020) at the Kansas Christian Home in Newton. He was born on Nov.18, 1934 in Newton, Ks., the son of Waldo and Hilda Nachtigal Harms. Clayton graduated from Newton High School. He married Virginia Williamson on Oct. 25, 1958 in Osawatomie, Ks. They moved to a farm between Elbing and Whitewater where they lived for many years, moving to North Newton in 2009.

Services will he held at 2:00 P.M., Friday (Oct. 30, 2020) at the Broadway Colonial Funeral Home in Newton. Interment will be in the Grace Hill Cemetery, rural Whitewater. The family will receive friends between 6:00 and 8:00 P.M on Thursday at the funeral home. A memorial has been established with Summit Church of Wichita where they attended.





