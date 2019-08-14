Roeder, Clayton "CJ" 90, returned to his Heavenly home on August 12, 2019. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace. CJ was born in Wichita, KS on March 11, 1929 to Ed and Cecilia Roeder. His time served in the US Army and his career at Western Union allowed him the opportunity to experience the world through travel. His passion for cars and people jump-started his 60 plus years owning his car dealership, "CJ's Used Cars." Rosary will be at 5:00 pm, Thursday, August 15, 2019; Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Friday, August 16, 2019, both at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Cecilia Roeder; wife, Dolores Roeder; son, Richard Roeder; grandchild, Richard John Roeder; brothers, Norman "Nick," Vernon, Ed Roeder; sister, Edna Mae Kendrick. Survived by his companion, Glenola Mae Bachmann; daughters, Linda (Jeff) Carbiener, Carol (Denis) Fraizer; son, Michael T. Roeder; daughter-in-law, Nonnie Mathews; step-daughters, Susan Jones, Sherry Nichols; brothers, Delbert Roeder, Darrell Roeder; sisters, Jeanie Figgins, Margaret Cornell, Coralee Olson; 9 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with: , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 14, 2019