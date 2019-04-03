Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cleda M. Lego. View Sign

Lego, Cleda M. 88, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed in peace March 31, 2019. Her every action reflected love of faith and family. She delighted in making a house a home, her pets, gardening & her Native American heritage. In addition, Cleda had a lifelong passion for music, teaching piano and involved in church song for many years. She is preceded by her parents, George, Sr. and Naomi Stone; brothers, Duane (Betsy) Stone and George (LaVerne) Stone. Cleda is survived by husband, Don; daughters, Kathy (Tony) Stoddard and Diana (Keith) Tedlock; grandchildren, Shawn Stoddard, Drew Tedlock and Abby Tedlock; and nieces. Funeral service is at 10:00 am, Thursday, April 4, 2019 at East Heights United Methodist Church. Interment immediately after at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Memorial at Kansas Humane Society.

Lego, Cleda M. 88, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed in peace March 31, 2019. Her every action reflected love of faith and family. She delighted in making a house a home, her pets, gardening & her Native American heritage. In addition, Cleda had a lifelong passion for music, teaching piano and involved in church song for many years. She is preceded by her parents, George, Sr. and Naomi Stone; brothers, Duane (Betsy) Stone and George (LaVerne) Stone. Cleda is survived by husband, Don; daughters, Kathy (Tony) Stoddard and Diana (Keith) Tedlock; grandchildren, Shawn Stoddard, Drew Tedlock and Abby Tedlock; and nieces. Funeral service is at 10:00 am, Thursday, April 4, 2019 at East Heights United Methodist Church. Interment immediately after at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Memorial at Kansas Humane Society. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close