Lego, Cleda M. 88, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed in peace March 31, 2019. Her every action reflected love of faith and family. She delighted in making a house a home, her pets, gardening & her Native American heritage. In addition, Cleda had a lifelong passion for music, teaching piano and involved in church song for many years. She is preceded by her parents, George, Sr. and Naomi Stone; brothers, Duane (Betsy) Stone and George (LaVerne) Stone. Cleda is survived by husband, Don; daughters, Kathy (Tony) Stoddard and Diana (Keith) Tedlock; grandchildren, Shawn Stoddard, Drew Tedlock and Abby Tedlock; and nieces. Funeral service is at 10:00 am, Thursday, April 4, 2019 at East Heights United Methodist Church. Interment immediately after at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Memorial at Kansas Humane Society.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 3, 2019