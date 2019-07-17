Cleo Earl Hayes (1923 - 2019)
Hayes, Cleo Earl 95, U.S. Navy WWII veteran, passed away on July 15, 2019. Cleo was born September 1, 1923 in Turon, KS to Melvin Starkey and Jenny P. Hayes. Cleo married Betty Lou Dittmeyer on November 28, 1943, she preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Maxine Moser, Howard, Donna, and Bud Hayes, and Phyllis Pulis. Cleo is survived by his son, Bill (Sandy) Hayes, daughter, Susan (David) Sniegowski; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 1:00p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, with a visitation one hour prior to service, at Resthaven Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 17, 2019
