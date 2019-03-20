Cleora M. Pickering

Pickering, Cleora M. 84, retired Boeing saw operator, died Sunday, March 17, 2019.Visitation, 6-8 pm, Thursday, March 21; Funeral Service, 2 pm, Friday, March 22, both at Downing & Lahey West. Preceded by parents, Melvin and Vina Dear; husband, John Pickering; step-sons, D. Lynn Pickering, Jack and James Neal; grandchild, Cory Haigh. Survivors: daughters, Marcilene Greer of Naples, FL, Linda C. (Bryan) Smith and Sharon K. Jones of Wichita, Karen L. (Craig) Chrispens of Naples, FL; son, Michael D. (Diana) Jones of San Marcos, CA; step-sons, David E. (Semerly) Pickering of Ft. Smith, AR, Jonnie Neal of Fayetteville, AR; step-daughter, Penny J. Webber of Derby; sisters, Shirley Van Gilst of East Wenatchee, WA, Ruth Franklin of Wichita; brothers, Duane M. (Jane) Dear of Mulberry, AR, Russell H. (Rhonda) Dear of Newalla, OK; 28 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren. www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 20, 2019
