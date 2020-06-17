Clester McClellan Woods
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Clester's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Woods, Clester McClellan 93, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Wichita, KS. Clester was an educator at Wichita High School East for over 30 years, a Charter Member for the Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, and faithful member of Tabernacle Bible Church. Visitations will 2:00pm-5:00pm on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Old Mission, 3424 E. 21st N, Wichita, KS 67208. Clester impacted many lives and will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Old Mission Mortuary/Cemetery/Crematory - Wichita
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Old Mission Mortuary/Cemetery/Crematory - Wichita
3424 E. 21st Street N.
Wichita, KS 67208
316-686-7311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved