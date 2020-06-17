Woods, Clester McClellan 93, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Wichita, KS. Clester was an educator at Wichita High School East for over 30 years, a Charter Member for the Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, and faithful member of Tabernacle Bible Church. Visitations will 2:00pm-5:00pm on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Old Mission, 3424 E. 21st N, Wichita, KS 67208. Clester impacted many lives and will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store