Cleta Clare Donaldson

Service Information
Smith Mortuary
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS
67037
(316)-788-2828
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Smith Mortuary
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS 67037
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Hillcrest Cemetery
10102 E 95th St S
Derby, KS
View Map
Notice
DERBY-Donaldson, Cleta Clare Age 98, homemaker and farmwife, passed away Monday February 10, 2020. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m., Thurs., Feb. 13, with family greeting friends 3 to 5 p.m., Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd, Derby. Graveside service: 2 p.m., Fri., Feb. 14, Hillcrest Cemetery, 10102 E 95th St S, Derby. Cleta is preceded in death by her husband of 77 years, Lester; her parents, Ben and Della Cornelius; brother, Bennie Cornelius; infant brother, Emery Cornelius; and her sisters, Erma Brychta and Doris Hoard. Survivors: son, Gary (Anna); daughter, Linda Johnson (Clark); grandchildren Heather Cohlmia (Paul), Holly Donaldson; great-grandchildren, Jeren Jones (Carl), Stormi Arroyo (Nick), Brody Potucek (Shaelyn), Emery Eck (Matt), Aidan, Lachlan and Greer Donaldson; great-great-grandchildren, Rori Turner, Everly Potucek, Autumn Jones, Greyson Eck, Rhett Jones and Brolyn Potucek. A memorial has been established with Glen Carr House Memory Care, 1433 N. Hamilton Dr., Derby, KS 67037.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 12, 2020
