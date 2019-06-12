Guest Book View Sign Service Information Resthaven Mortuary 11800 West Highway 54 Wichita , KS 67209 (316)-722-2100 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Resthaven Mortuary 11800 West Highway 54 Wichita , KS 67209 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Resthaven Mortuary 11800 West Highway 54 Wichita , KS 67209 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Omo, Clifford Dean "Cliff" Age 83, retired TV Sales/Service and Realtor, passed away June 9, 2019. He was born May 1, 1936, to Cyrus and Roseanna Omo in Cimarron, Kansas, where he grew up on his beloved family farm. Cliff married his Dodge City High School sweetheart, Peggy Kline, in 1954, and they moved to Wichita in 1956. He worked for Don's Radio and TV, Co-Owner of Suburban TV Sales and Service and worked for Matt Eck Real Estate. He was a patient and kind man who had the utmost integrity. He was a steadfast provider for his family and always put them first. He and his family held close to two thousand Sunday dinners together over the last 36 years. He was a loving husband, dad, and granddad who will be dearly missed by all those who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Ray (Mary Ruth) Omo and Marilyn Omo Gonder. Cliff is survived by wife of 64 years, Peggy Omo; children, Cyrus and Kelli Omo, Kyle and Tracy Omo, Kalin and Joan Omo; grandchildren, Katie (Clint) Goode, Kara (Korey) Ramsey, Jacob Omo, Lakecia (Grady) Edwards, Ashley (Patrick) Simmons, Jillian Cox, Joshua (Jayleen) Omo, Taylor Shannon, Adam Shannon, Ross (Amanda) Omo, Tyler (Alecia) Omo, and Evan Omo; and great-grandchildren, Audrey, Austin, and Sutton Goode, Caleb and Caden Edwards, Aubrey, Elayna, Emilia and Elizabeth Simmons, Jacob Cox, Vincent Stacy, Nicole Omo, Aunaleigh Shannon, Thea Shannon, and Wade and Hayes Omo. Cliff's funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Resthaven Mortuary with visitation one hour prior.



