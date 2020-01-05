Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clifford Gerard Youngers. View Sign Service Information Shinkle Mortuary 146 N Lamar Ave Haysville , KS 67060 (316)-522-6228 Send Flowers Notice

VIOLA-Youngers, Clifford Gerard age 67, went to be with The Lord on January 1, 2020. Visitation, 5-6:30pm, Tues. Rosary, 6:30pm, Tues. Funeral Mass, 10am, Wed, ALL at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Clonmel. Clifford was born on April 3, 1952 in Wichita, Kansas to Gerald and Irene Youngers. He married his best friend, Mary Kathleen McDonald on September 17, 1977. Together, they raised two children, Sarah and Nicholas. Cliff worked in the asphalt industry for more than 30 years. His extensive knowledge and years of experience made him a highly regarded expert in this field. Retirement wasn't a word Cliff knew, so he and Mary opened an embroidery and screen printing business. He taught himself how to digitize designs and loved doing work for the Catholic Diocese of Wichita, especially The March for Life and Totus Tuus. Cliff lived a full life as a devoted husband, loving father, and the most proud grandfather any grandchild could ask for. He treasured each and every moment with his grandchildren and his smile was proof of his admiration and love for his family. Cliff is preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Irene (Bergkamp) Youngers. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Mary, his daughter Sarah (Jordan) Westbury, and son Nicholas (Cortney) Youngers; grandchildren Jack, Lincoln, and Sadie Westbury, Leah and Laila Youngers; brothers Steve (Joy) Youngers, Virgil (Kathy) Youngers, Wayne (Terry) Youngers, Dean (Ruth) Youngers, Jim (Dana) Youngers, and Neil (Sandy) Youngers. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Catholic Diocese of Wichita March for Life, 424 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67202 or St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 18630 W. 71st St. So, Viola, KS 67149.

