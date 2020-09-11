Clifford Marler
September 5, 2020
Wichita, KS - 83, of Goddard, died September 5, 2020. He was born May 23, 1937 in Tanneyville, Missouri and truly loved the Ozarks. He was married to Marilyn Marler (Penning) for 60 blessed years. Together they share four children Douglas, Michael, Carolyn and Sharolyn. Their family expanded to 13 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Cliff served in the Air Force and spent four years overseas during the Vietnam War. He received an honorable discharge, and after returning home he was soon back to working in the aerospace field which was his true passion. He retired to Eagle Rock, MO after 30+ years at Boeing and Learjet. One of his proudest achievements was working on Air Force One, and being one of the few who took part on the first test flights.
Cliff was a loving husband, devoted father, adoring Gpa and friend to many. He is preceded in death by granddaughter Holly Ann Marler. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in his name to the Disabled American Veterans
or the Alzheimer's Association
. Services will be Saturday September 12, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Resurrection Cemetery 1640 N. Maize Rd. Wichita, KS 67212. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
.