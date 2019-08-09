Aaron, Clint J. 41, of Wichita, Kansas passed away on Tuesday August 6, 2019 in Wichita. Clint was born the son of Ron and Tereasa Aaron on September 22, 1977 in Wichita. Clint served for the Wichita Fire Department. He was preceded in death by his mother, Tereasa Aaron. Survivors include the mother of his children, Heather Aaron; children, Harrison, Jack and Morgan Aaron; father, Ron Aaron; brothers, Scott Aaron and Brandon Aaron, all of Wichita. Celebration of life service will 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Lakeview Funeral Home, 12100 E. 13th St. N., Wichita. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Clint Aaron children's educational fund, c/o Lakeview Funeral Home.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 9, 2019