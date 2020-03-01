Thompson, Clinton A. Clinton Austin "Clint" Thompson, 40, born December 17, 1979, passed away surrounded by his family on January 31, 2020. Clint was a beloved fiance, son, brother and uncle. He was a carpenter and took pride in the quality of his work. Clint had a gift for writing and telling stories, and his mischievous sense of humor was always entertaining. He loved music and playing his guitars, was an avid weight lifter, excellent marksman and lifelong learner who loved sharing his encyclopedic knowledge of many subjects. Clint is survived by his fiance, Sarahlyn Martinez; mother, Cinda Beals; father, Joe Thompson; sisters, Sara Keehn and Audra Thompson; brother, Nick (April) Thompson; and nephew, Charles Thompson. Clint received a kidney transplant in 2016 when Sarahlyn donated her kidney to him. Clint was an organ donor himself, and helped more than 50 people after his passing. In memory of Clint, please consider becoming a living donor, organ donor, or contribute at team.kidney.org/campaign/ClintThompson. Private inurnment will be held at Resthaven Gardens of Memory in Wichita, KS.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 1, 2020