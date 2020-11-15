1/1
Clinton Lee Smith
1954 - 2020
Clinton Lee Smith
July 20, 1954 - November 11, 2020
Mulvane, Kansas - 66, retired from Boeing and Spirit AeroSystems, Master Mason at Albert Pike Lodge and 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason at the Wichita Consistory and a member of the Sons of The American Legion Post 136, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Clinton was born July 20, 1954 to Wallace C. Smith and Dorothy (Ray) Smith in Wichita, KS. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lynda M. Smith (Hoffman) and his parents. Survivors include sister, Lynda Legg (Billy), Hesston; and nephew, Devin Legg of Wichita. Graveside Service: 1:00 pm, Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Littleton Cemetery, E. 130th Ave. N., Mulvane, KS 67110. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post 136, 410 SE Louis Drive, Mulvane, KS.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 15, 2020.
